Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 103,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 457,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 666,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 389,377 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3,346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 206,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 200,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 458.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 178,205 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $682.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

