Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,960 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 135.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 216,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.