Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $475.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $386.88 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

