Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $340.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.41. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

