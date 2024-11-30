Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EYLD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,988,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,815,000 after purchasing an additional 698,391 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 905,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 565,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EYLD opened at $32.73 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $338.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

