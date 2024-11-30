Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 77,576 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $25,589,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $12,424,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 162.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 34,427 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.2 %

CSWI opened at $422.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.68. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.56 and a 52-week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

