Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Dream Finders Homes worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $986.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,232,269.74. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $829,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,587,537.06. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,077. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

