Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $26,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 120.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $283.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $197.91 and a one year high of $307.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.59.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

