Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.80% of Tractor Supply worth $247,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Tractor Supply
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $283.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.83. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $197.91 and a twelve month high of $307.64.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
