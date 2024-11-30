Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,700 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 712,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,806,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 7.2 %

TSLQ traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. 1,237,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,508. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $287.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

