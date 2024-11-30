Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,790 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises 2.3% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned 0.28% of Trip.com Group worth $105,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

