TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFU. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,191,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFU opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $54.39.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.3293 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

