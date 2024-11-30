TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SOXX stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.08. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.64 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

