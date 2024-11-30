TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,704 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.