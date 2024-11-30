Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $1.20

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $501.86 million and approximately $28.61 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00001249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

