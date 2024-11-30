TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $121,150.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,264.79. This trade represents a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.22. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

