Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of -114,000.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 163.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tuniu by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

