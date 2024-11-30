TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TWC opened at C$18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.95. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$16.00 and a 52 week high of C$19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

