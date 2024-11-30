TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
TWC Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TWC opened at C$18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.95. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$16.00 and a 52 week high of C$19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16.
TWC Enterprises Company Profile
