Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 665.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 592.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. This trade represents a 55.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,100 shares of company stock valued at $22,309,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $629.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.13 and a 200-day moving average of $555.27. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $637.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

