Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Aragon Global Management LP

Aragon Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 9.7% of Aragon Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aragon Global Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

