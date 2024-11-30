UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,777 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.97% of Pentair worth $317,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 2,415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pentair by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 136,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

