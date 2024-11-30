Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 16,468,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Uni-President China Price Performance
Uni-President China stock remained flat at $0.89 during trading hours on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.
Uni-President China Company Profile
