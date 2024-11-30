Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 16,468,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Uni-President China stock remained flat at $0.89 during trading hours on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

