Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $12.78 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.78 or 0.00013197 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.67 billion and $558.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00105787 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000043 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,425,074 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,425,073.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.98447027 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1134 active market(s) with $439,905,531.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

