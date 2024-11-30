United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Citigroup

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

United Airlines stock opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

