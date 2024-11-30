United States Natural Gas Fund Issues Monthly Account Statement for October 2024

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP, recently filed its 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 29, 2024. In this report, the company issued its monthly account statement for the month ending October 31, 2024. This account statement included a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value, as required under Rule 4.22 of the Commodity Exchange Act.

According to the provided financial data, the fund recorded a Total Income (Loss) of $(206,042,959) for the specified period. This figure included realized gains and losses on commodity futures and swap contracts, as well as dividend income, interest income, and ETF transaction fees. On the expenses side, the fund incurred total expenses of $813,825, which encompassed various costs such as management fees, professional fees, and brokerage commissions.

The net result from these financial activities led to a Net Income (Loss) of $(206,856,784) for the month ending October 31, 2024. The Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value revealed that the Net Asset Value End of Month stood at $797,911,105, with a Net Asset Value Per Share of $12.70 based on 62,846,103 shares outstanding.

Stuart P. Crumbaugh, the Chief Financial Officer of United States Commodity Funds LLC, the general partner of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP, verified the accuracy and completeness of the provided account statement for the month in question as per Rule 4.22(h) under the Commodity Exchange Act.

For further details, the full report can be accessed on the company's website at www.uscfinvestments.com or through Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

