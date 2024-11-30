UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $8.73

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $8.07 billion and approximately $1.32 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00009037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.22 or 0.00105801 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,681,874 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 924,685,407.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 8.63213491 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $408,468.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

