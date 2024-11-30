Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $4,463,620.98 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 58,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $4,463,620.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 863,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,532,525.45. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Paul Gu sold 21,214 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,591,686.42.

On Friday, November 15th, Paul Gu sold 65,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $4,327,700.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,005,200.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Paul Gu sold 8,800 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $352,880.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Gu sold 36,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,419,764.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,838,700.00.

Upstart Trading Up 0.5 %

Upstart stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 125.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

