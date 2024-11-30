US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIL opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $50.21.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
