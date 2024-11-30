VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $242.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

