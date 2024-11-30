Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $46,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.