Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

