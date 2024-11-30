Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $181.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.97 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.68.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

