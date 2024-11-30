Verge (XVG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.12 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Verge has a market cap of $117.55 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,532.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.30 or 0.00546244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00105690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00033986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00165090 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00073930 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

