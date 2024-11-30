Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 331,224 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,224 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 83.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 497,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

