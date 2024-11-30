Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Update

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vibra Energia Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of Vibra Energia stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. Vibra Energia has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $10.84.
About Vibra Energia
