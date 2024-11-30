VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the October 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,596,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

UBND stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 5,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

