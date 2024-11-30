VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Up 47.7% in November

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USVM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $93.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

