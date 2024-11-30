Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,129 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 55.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,750 shares of company stock worth $72,863,634. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $246.94 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $148.19 and a one year high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

