Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 134 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 65.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $272.43 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.32 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.29 and its 200 day moving average is $246.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,697 shares of company stock worth $5,214,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

