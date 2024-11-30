Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,358 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 297.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 415,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,230,000 after acquiring an additional 310,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dell Technologies by 383.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,772,000 after acquiring an additional 292,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

