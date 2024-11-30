Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.92 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Allstate stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.03. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

