Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,911,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,199 shares of company stock worth $1,080,634 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TER opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

