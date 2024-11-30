Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 446,500 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 4.8 %

VRAX opened at $1.97 on Friday. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

