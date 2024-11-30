Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 446,500 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 4.8 %
VRAX opened at $1.97 on Friday. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.
Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virax Biolabs Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.