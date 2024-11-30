Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Up 60.3% in November

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Volcon Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. Volcon has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $7,941.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

