Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TORVF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Volt Carbon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

