Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TORVF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Volt Carbon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
