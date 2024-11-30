Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGA opened at $9.72 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

