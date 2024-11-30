Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IGA opened at $9.72 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
