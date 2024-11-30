Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 35.1% in November

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,900 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 678,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Waldencast Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:WALD opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waldencast by 416.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Waldencast
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.