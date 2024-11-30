Walleye Capital LLC Sells 251,647 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,647 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of News worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in News by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,528,000 after buying an additional 555,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in News by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,120,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in News by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 316,076 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Stock Performance
Shares of News stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. News Co. has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
