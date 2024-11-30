Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 130,351 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,848,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,351 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies comprises 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $281,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,557,000 after purchasing an additional 661,052 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,159,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 116,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,895,000 after purchasing an additional 606,358 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 130.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,723 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITCI
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
ITCI stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intra-Cellular Therapies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.