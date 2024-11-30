Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,389 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane comprises approximately 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.57% of Hamilton Lane worth $326,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 427.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $192.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.97. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.38 and a 1 year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

